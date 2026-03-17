Utah's Dzhaniyev Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies

(Utah Grizzlies) Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies(Utah Grizzlies)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 9-15.

Dzhaniyev scored six goals and added an assist for seven points in three games against Tulsa last week.

The 23-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 7-1 win on Thursday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday and notched his third hat trick of the season in a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dzhaniyev leads ECHL rookies - and ranks second overall in the league - with 63 points (23g-40a) in 60 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Dzhaniyev recorded 93 points (34g-59a) in 146 career games at Penn State University and 47 points (24g-23a) in 98 career games in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and the U.S National Under-17 and Under 18 Teams.

On behalf of Danny Dzhaniyev, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

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