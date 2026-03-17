Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)







This past week the Iowa Heartlanders announced the team will suspend operations for the 2026-27 ECHL season, the MLS NEXT Pro expansion team in Cleveland revealed it will be known as Forest City Cleveland, and the National Lacrosse League's Rochester Knighthawks fired Head Coach Mike Hasen and named Randy Mearns Interim Coach.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, North American Hockey League, MLS NEXT Pro, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League One, National Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, UPSHOT League, NBA G League, United Football League, International League, and League One Volleyball.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL Board of Governors has approved the request of the Iowa Heartlanders' ownership group for a voluntary suspension of operations for the 2026-27 ECHL season. During the suspension period, the organization will evaluate strategic alternatives aimed at ensuring a sustainable long-term future for professional hockey in the Corridor, including potential investment or ownership partnerships that support the continued success of the franchise. "This was an incredibly difficult decision that followed months of careful evaluation," said Heartlanders owner Michael Devlin. "Despite significant efforts to stabilize and strengthen the organization, we concluded that stepping back for a season is the most responsible course while we review long-term solutions. As stewards of the franchise, we believe this step gives the organization the best opportunity to return on a stronger and more sustainable footing."

The Iowa Heartlanders will suspend operations for the 2026-27 season after the ECHL Board of Governors approved the team's request for a voluntary suspension.

American Hockey League

Benoit-Olivier Groulx "Bo Groulx" makes his Toronto Maple Leafs debut after a strong season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. So here are some Bo Groulx highlights.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Ally Financial and Scripps Sports are teaming up with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) to broadcast its first-ever game on national linear television in the United States. The PWHL Takeover Tour game between the New York Sirens and the Montréal Victoire will air on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network, Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. ET, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.Through ION - which is available free over-the-air, via pay TV, connected TV and free, ad-supported streaming platforms - the game will be accessible to more than 126 million U.S. households, representing a landmark moment in the league's development and a significant opportunity for new fans to discover the league. "Fan interest in women's hockey is at an all-time high, buoyed by the amazing success of Team USA in this year's Winter Olympics Games," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "We are thrilled to be teaming with the PWHL and Ally Financial on this milestone event and to bring the excitement of this league to a national audience for the first time."

Vancouver Goldeneyes forward Sarah Nurse takes it coast to coast

Western Hockey League

2025-26 WHL Power Rankings: Week 24

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

We had a rare goalie fight in the QMJHL in a close game! The starting netminders met at center ice for a second-period scrap that sent both to the showers early in a rivalry matchup between the Halifax Mooseheads and Saint John Sea Dogs.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

Cleveland's new professional men's soccer club unveiled its identity as Forest City Cleveland, a brand shaped by thousands of fans across Northeast Ohio and rooted in the city's history, resilience and future. The identity marks a major step in Cleveland Soccer Group's effort to unite and activate the region's soccer community while building a club designed to represent the city on and off the pitch. The brand was developed through an extensive community engagement process involving more than 3,000 participants from across Northeast Ohio, including players, families, longtime supporters and new fans. The process included multiple surveys, several rounds of focus groups and a series of one-on-one interviews that shed light on how fans wanted their sports teams to make them feel. "We believed from the beginning that this club should be built with Cleveland, not simply introduced to Cleveland," said Gina Prodan Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer of Cleveland Soccer Group, who led the branding process. "More than 3,000 people helped shape what Forest City Cleveland would become. It reflects the city's past, but even more importantly it represents the future we're building together."

Cleveland's MLS NEXT Pro soccer team unveils name, identity

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer has issued lifetime suspensions to Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah, neither of whom is currently under contract with an MLS club, for violating the MLS Gambling Policy. After receiving suspicious betting alerts through integrity partners, MLS retained the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP to conduct an investigation, and the players were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the review. "Major League Soccer remains steadfast in its commitment to match integrity," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "The League will continue to enforce its policies, enhance education efforts, and advocate for the elimination of yellow card wagering in all states to protect the integrity of our competition for clubs, players, and fans."

Two former Columbus Crew players were issued lifetime suspensions from playing in the league after they made bets on matches, officials say.

Petar Musa HAT TRICK brings Dallas FC back!!

National Women's Soccer League

Boston Legacy FC investor and NWSL advisor, as well as actress and filmmaker, Elizabeth Banks shares her excitement for Legacy FC's first season and the outlook of the year ahead for the NWSL!

United Soccer League One

Pro soccer could be coming to Modesto as city leaders discuss a deal with the United Soccer League for a downtown stadium that could open in 2028.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Rochester Knighthawks announced that Head Coach Mike Hasen and Assistant Coach Pat O'Toole have been relieved of their duties. "We would like to thank Mike and Pat for their decades of service to the Rochester Knighthawks and for their contributions to the lacrosse community in Rochester. We wish them the best in the future."

Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced the signing of former Rochester Knighthawks captain Randy Mearns as interim head coach. "Randy Mearns is a true professional who brings a tremendous amount of energy, experience, and a deep wealth of lacrosse knowledge," said Carey. "We are excited to add his leadership and passion for the game to the organization." Mearns takes over the reins from Mike Hasen, who led the team to a 5-6 record this season. The Knighthawks will travel to play the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Sunday, March 15.

Top 10 Plays of February 2026

Women's Lacrosse League

Boston Guard Charlotte North 2026 Lexus Championship Series Highlights

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Stephen A. Smith and Chiney Ogwumike join Shae Cornette on First Take to discuss the WNBA and the WNBPA failing to reach an agreement on a new CBA.

UPSHOT League

The women's basketball Upshot League hosted an open tryout showcase on at FSCJ's South Campus as it prepares for its inaugural season.

NBA G League

Mac McClung sets new franchise record for Windy City with 54 points

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Perry Huang, current Assistant Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, has been named the club's Head Coach for the 2026 season. Huang arrives at the Calgary Surge after a distinguished run developing players and coaching across the world's top men's and women's professional leagues, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Huang began his coaching career in 2014 as a Coaching Associate with the Santa Cruz Warriors. "We are excited to welcome Perry to Calgary," said Dylan Howe, Team President of the Calgary Surge. "Perry's background in player development, his experience in high-performance environments, and his championship pedigree make him the right leader at the right time for us. He has the entire organization's full confidence."

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Three Reasons the DC Defenders Can Run it BACK in 2026

Indoor Football League

Overnght and the Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced a landmark multi-year, multi-million-dollar media rights agreement that will make Overnght a premier national broadcast partner of the league for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons. The agreement represents the largest media rights deal in the sport's history and solidifies a long-term strategic partnership between the two organizations. As part of the agreement, Overnght will become the exclusive home of at least 55 live IFL games annually, including marquee regular season matchups and postseason contests, substantially expanding the league's national distribution footprint. Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League, said: "For nearly two decades, the Indoor Football League has been committed to building the most stable, competitive, and nationally relevant indoor football league in the country. This partnership with Overnght is a reflection of that progress and the continued momentum across our league. Expanding our national distribution through a platform like Overnght strengthens the visibility of our teams, players, and partners while continuing to position the IFL as the premier professional indoor football league in the United States."

The Indoor Football League announced that the IFL Network will return in 2026 as the league's official digital platform for all non-live game content, serving as the central hub for fans to watch, explore, and engage with the best moments from around the league. Beginning this season, the IFL Network will be completely free for fans, expanding access to Indoor Football League content and creating a single destination for highlights, shows, and exclusive team programming. Available at www.IFLNetwork.com and through the IFL Network app, the platform powered by Visaic will feature a wide range of content produced by both the league and IFL teams.

BASEBALL

International League

Celebrating and elevating Native American heritage. Drawing inspiration from layered patterns of Eastern Woodlands ribbon work, our Native American Heritage Collection pays homage to how Native American culture, the Indianapolis Indians history in professional baseball, and the Circle City come together.

American Association

The Sioux City Explorers announced that the organization has named Siouxland native Travis Lee as the club's new Vice-President and General Manager. Lee replaces Tom Backemeyer who has left the organization for another opportunity within professional baseball. The team has also named Emily Trucke as the team's Director of Sales and Marketing, completing the offseason front-office shuffle. "We are thrilled to welcome Travis to the Explorers Family," stated Explorers Chairman John Roost. "His impressive career in the sports and entertainment industry combined with his passion for Siouxland, makes him the perfect fit for this role. We've built a fantastic front office staff and are confident that with Travis' leadership we are set up for a fantastic 2026 season, both on and off the field. We'll see you at the ballpark on May 22!"

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

Jordan Thompson powered LOVB Houston to two victories last week, earning Week 8 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Major League Table Tennis

Like Ping Pong? Watch These UNREAL POINTS from MLTT Week 13.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 17, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.