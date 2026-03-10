Calgary Surge Announce NBA G League and WNBA Champion Perry Huang as team's Head Coach for the 2026 season

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Perry Huang, current Assistant Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, has been named the club's Head Coach for the 2026 season.

Huang arrives at the Calgary Surge after a distinguished run developing players and coaching across the world's top men's and women's professional leagues, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Huang began his coaching career in 2014 as a Coaching Associate with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

"We are excited to welcome Perry to Calgary," said Dylan Howe, Team President of the Calgary Surge. "Perry's background in player development, his experience in high-performance environments, and his championship pedigree make him the right leader at the right time for us. He has the entire organization's full confidence."

Upon learning that 2025 Surge Head Coach Kaleb Canales' current role with Troy University would preclude him from returning, the Surge's Basketball Operations Leadership Team selected Huang after a competitive interview process. The group consists of Team President, Dylan Howe, General Manager, Shane James, and Senior Advisor, Steve Konchalksi.







