IFL Network Becomes the Free Digital Home of the IFL in 2026

The Indoor Football League announced today that the IFL Network will return in 2026 as the league's official digital platform for all non-live game content, serving as the central hub for fans to watch, explore, and engage with the best moments from around the league.

Beginning this season, the IFL Network will be completely free for fans, expanding access to Indoor Football League content and creating a single destination for highlights, shows, and exclusive team programming.

Available at www.IFLNetwork.com and through the IFL Network app, the platform powered by Visaic will feature a wide range of content produced by both the league and IFL teams.

League Programming

The IFL Network will host a growing library of league-produced content, including:

Full game replays available seven days after their original broadcast

Inside the IFL Podcast

Game highlights

Condensed games

Weekly Plays of the Week

Additional original programming and special features throughout the season

Fans will also have access to a native clipping tool within the IFL Network, allowing them to clip, save, and share their favorite highlights directly from games and video content.

Team Programming

The IFL Network will also serve as a distribution platform for team-produced content, giving fans greater access to their favorite teams and players. Content from IFL teams will include:

Pre-game and post-game shows

Coaches shows

Player features

Behind-the-scenes content

Additional team programming throughout the season

Each IFL team will also have its own dedicated page on the IFL Network, allowing fans to easily follow content specific to their favorite franchise. These team hubs will feature team-produced shows, highlights, interviews, and other exclusive content throughout the season.

Each team page will also feature that team's games available on-demand seven days after their original broadcast, creating a centralized place for fans to revisit past matchups and follow their team throughout the season.

By bringing both league and team content together in one place, the IFL Network becomes the digital home of Indoor Football League storytelling.

Building on Momentum from 2025

The IFL Network played a critical role in the league's digital growth during the 2025 season. The platform helped expand the league's content reach, increase fan engagement, and showcase the depth of storytelling around teams and players across the league.

That foundation helped position the IFL for the significant broadcast expansion the league is experiencing in 2026, as Indoor Football reaches more viewers than ever before across national platforms.

With live games now reaching broader television and streaming audiences, the IFL Network evolves into the league's central on-demand and digital content destination.

The Digital Home of Indoor Football

The new free model ensures that fans everywhere can easily access the moments, personalities, and stories that define the Indoor Football League.

From full game replays and highlight packages to podcasts, team shows, and exclusive features, the IFL Network brings the entire world of indoor football together in one place.

The IFL Network.

The digital home of Indoor Football.

Now free in 2026.







