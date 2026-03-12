Pirates Sign Wide Receiver Jacob Copeland

Published on March 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - Copeland brings experience from three professional leagues to the Pirates including four stops in the National Football League.

A native of Pensacola, FL, the former wideout with the Florida Gators and the Maryland Terrapins signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. That same summer he saw action in the preseason with the Minnesota Vikings. He then joined the practice squad with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In January of 2024 the 6'1", 200 lb. wideout signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. By June of that year he was back with the Steelers for a two-month stint.

In December of 2024 Copeland signed with the DC Defenders of the United Football League. After his release in March of 2025 he went to camp with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

Copeland played four seasons in Gainesville at the University of Florida. With the Gators he appeared in 39 games making 86 receptions for 1,366 yards with nine touchdowns. His best season was in 2021 as he had 38 receptions for 607 yards with four scores.

He then transferred to the University of Maryland for the 2022 season. At College Park he played in 12 games, catching 26 passes for 376 yards with two touchdowns. He was the Terps leading receiver with 14.5 yards per reception.

At the end of the season he gained the attention of NFL scouts in workouts at the East - West Shrine Game. In that contest he had one reception for seven yards.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.