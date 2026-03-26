Pirates Win First Game of the 2026 Season on the Road

Published on March 26, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates make a catch against the boards vs. the New Mexico Chupacabras

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates make a catch against the boards vs. the New Mexico Chupacabras(Orlando Pirates)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Pirates running back Pooka Williams had four rushing touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 41-38 come from behind victory over the New Mexico Chupacabras in their first-ever game representing the City of Orlando. It also marked the first-ever professional start for quarterback Paxton DeLaurent as he completed 17 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown on the road in the Tingley Coliseum.

The Pirates (1-0) actually found themselves trailing on the first play of the game as Dante Wright was unable to return the kickoff out of the end zone and was tackled for an "UNO" as the Chupacabras (0-1), who were playing their first-ever game, had a one to nothing lead.

The Pirates did not flinch as DeLaurent led the team on a seven-play 45-yard drive that culminated with Thomas Owens catching a 14-yard pass for a score and with the PAT by Ali Mourtada Orlando was leading 7-1.

It took New Mexico just three plays to regain the lead as quarterback Ja'rome Johnson connected with Damon Street on a 14-yard strike, putting the Chupacabras up by a point.

Orlando answered on its next possession in the second quarter as running back Pooka Williams scored his first touchdown on the day. His two-yard run capped a nine-play, 48-yard march for a 14-8 advantage.

On the next series New Mexico kicker Ben Derby attempted a 53-yard field goal that sailed under the crossbar and was fielded by Wright against the back wall. Wright returned it 58 yards for a touchdown and a 21-8 Pirates lead. It was the longest missed field goal return in Pirates history.

New Mexico closed the half with a five-yard touchdown reception by CJ Jeffereson and a safety by Luke Kelley to close the score to 21-17 Orlando.

Both teams found their offensive stride in the second half as the next six possessions resulted in touchdowns.

In the third quarterJefferson pulled in an eight-yard TD pass to cap a five -play, 40-yard dive to put the Chupacabras on top 24-21.

From that point forward the Pirates showed their staying power and they would use their running game to answer every challenge. Delaruent completed three passes, one to Nywuan Murray and two to Owens on a five-play, 39-yard drive that saw Williams score his second touchdown of the game from nine yards out to retake the lead at 27-24.

New Mexico struck quickly with La'james White racing 45 yards for a touchdown as the Chupacabras led 31-27 as the quarter came to a close.

The final quarter began with the Pirates with the ball on the seven yard line. Williams found the end zone for the third time as Olando was back out front 34-31.

The expansion Chupacabras made a final push for a win with 7:51 to play as on first and goal from the two, Johnson scrambled to his left and as he was being sacked by Dexter Lawson, flipped the ball over his shoulder to Jefferson, who had this third TD reception of the game and New Mexico was back out front, 38-34.

The Pirates did not panic as DeLaurent engineered a seven-play, 40-yard drive. He completed one pass to Teo Redding and two more to Murray to set up a fourth and one at the six. DeLaurent then ran a quarterback keeper to the two. Williams finished off the drive with his fourth rushing touchdown from two yards out on the next play and the Pirates led 41-38.

New Mexico's Derby missed a 34-yard field goal attempt and Orlando ran out the clock for the victory.

The Pirates are now 6 and 2 all-time in season openers and are 3-0 when opening a season on the road. Orlando now has a bye week before playing its first-ever game at home in the Kia Center on Sunday, April 5 at 4:00 PM against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

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