Orlando Pirates Host Fishers Freight on Saturday

Published on May 8, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates look to continue two streaks and stop another when they host the Fishers Freight on Saturday at the Kia Center at 6:00 pm. The Pirates (3-2) look to remain undefeated at home as they have won both games at the Kia Center this season. The Pirates also have never lost to Fishers. Orlando has lost its last two games which were on the road. The Freight enter with a 5-2 record and are currently in third place in the Eastern Division of the Indoor Football League, just one spot in front of the Pirates.

The Last Time Out:

The Pirates are coming off a bye week after losing a shootout on the road in Green Bay, 71-68 on April 24 at the Resch Center. Running back Pooka Williams scored three times and compiled 169 all-purpose yards, but it was not enough. The Pirates played an almost even game with the Blizzard as both teams had 11 first downs and neither team turned the ball over. The Blizzard had just seven more total yards than the Pirates in their three-point victory.

The contest saw the lead change hands five times in the first half, the Pirates had one last chance to win on the game's final drive with 22 seconds to play. Starting from their own 16, Orlando was faced with a third and goal from the Green Bay 16 yard-line. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent found wideout Nyqwan Murray at the goal line for a touchdown, but there was no time remaining for an extra point and an attempt for a "Deuce" on the ensuing kickoff to pull out a victory.

DeLaurent finished 15 of 23 passing for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Williams rushed seven times for 29 yards with two scores, pulled in two passes for 11 yards and returned five kickoffs for 129 yards with a touchdown. His performance earned him IFL Special Teams Player of the Week Honors for Week Seven. Thomas Owens was the game's leading receiver with six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Teo Redding had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown while Murray pulled in three passes for 32 yards and a score.

The Pirate's leading tackler was Khari Coleman with ten tackles while Latavious Brini added seven.

For the Blizzard Liam Thompson was 16 of 21 passing for 185 yards and six touchdowns. His top target was Draysean Hudson with six catches for 69 yards with two scores. Defensively, Green Bay was led by Brian Lee Jr. with ten tackles with a sack and a tackle for a loss and Trenton McGhee with eight stops and a pass broken up.

The Freight were also defeated by Green Bay in its last game on May 2 at the Fishers Event Center. Former Pirates running back Dominic Roberto gave the Freight a 46-43 lead with just under eight minutes to play in the game, but the Blizzard prevailed 57-46. For Fishers, quarterback Felix Harper was 10 of 14 passing for 95 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 37 yards with two scores. Josiah King was the leading rusher for the Freight with 90 yards on 15 attempts with two touchdowns. CJ Windham had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown while Isaiah Coulter had two catches for 25 yards and JT Stokes added two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Marcus Gray had ten tackles and a pass deflection for the Freight while Cejai Parrish added six tackles.

The Series:

The Pirates are 2-0 all-time against the Freight. They handed Fishers its first loss in franchise history, 50-47 at home on April 12 of 2025 and defeated the Freight 40-23 on the road.

The Last Meeting:

The Pirates defeated the Freight 40-23 on June 7, 2025 at the Fishers Event Center.

The defense stopped the Freight on five straight possessions, including four in the second half as the Pirates came from behind to post the victory.

For the Pirates, quarterback Kenji Bahar was 13 of 17 passing for 92 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 28 yards and a score. Pooka Williams rushed 18 times for 56 yards to lead all ball carriers. He also had three receptions for 24 yards. Thomas Owens was the game's top receiver with four catches for 41 yards and three touchdowns. Teo Redding also chipped in with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Marcis Floyd had 7.5 tackles, broke up two passes, and forced a fumble. Marquis Waters had five stops with two tackles for a loss, totaling 23 yards.

Freight quarterback Carlos Davis was 14 of 27 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 20 yards and a score. Shane Simpson ran six times for 15 yards and caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Jerron McGaw had four receptions for 35 yards. Krystapher Oakley led the defense with 7.5 tackles, with two for a loss and one forced fumble.

Team Stats: (Includes IFL Ranking)

The Pirates are fourth in the league averaging 49.2 points per game and fourth averaging 237.8 yards per contest. 185 of those yards come through the air as Orlando ranks third in the league in that department. On defense, Orlando is giving up 55.8 points per game, which is the most of the league. Their 248.6 yards allowed per contest ranks 13th.

The Freight are averaging 51.1 points per game which is second in the IFL. They rank eighth in the league with 228.4 yards per game on offense. Fishers boast the top rushing attack in the IFL at 140.4 yards per contest. Defensively, Freight gives up 39.9 points each game (4th) and 241.4 yards (11th).

Players to Watch:(Includes IFL Ranking)

Pirates Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent is third in the league with 186.4 passing yards per game. He is second with 91 completed passes and second with a completion percentage of 72.8%. His 932 passing yards ranks fifth as does his passing efficiency rating at 171.3. Through five games he has completed 91 of 125 passes for 932 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is also the team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Pooka Williams has rushed 37 times for 93 yards and three scores. Wideout Thomas Owens ranks fourth in three categories with 27 receptions, 303 receiving yards and an average of 60.6 receiving yards per game, He is tied for third with eight touchdown receptions. Teo Redding has 25 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns and Nyqwan Murray has caught 18 passes for 174 yards with three scores.

Leading the Pirates defense are Latavious Brini with 21 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss with one sack, Destin Mack with 19 tackles, an interception and five passes broken up and Khari Coleman with 19 tackles and one for a loss.

Fishers quarterback Felix Harper is 63 of 84 (75%) passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is also the Freight's leading rusher with 83 carries (1st) for 336 yards (1st), averaging 48.0 yards per game (1st) with eight touchdowns. Harper is third in the league at 4.0 per carry. Running backs Josiah King and Dominic Roberto have also been productive as King has 50 carries for 275 yards (2nd), averaging 45.8 per game (2nd) and nine scores (5th). King also leads the IFL with 5.5 yards per carry, Roberto has scored eight times with 232 yards on 44 attempts.

The top three receivers are CJ Windham with 20 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns, JT Stokes had 14 catches for 157 yards with six trips to the end zone and Isaiah Coulter has 16 grabs for 143 yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, DB Marcus Gray leads the league with 32 solo tackles, ranks first with 52 stops and is third with 20 assists. He also has one sack, a tackle for a loss, one pass broken up and a fumble recovery. Devin Williams is second on the team with 28 tackles and six passes broken up. Defensive lineman Leon Smalls is fifth in the IFL with 1.5 sacks. He also has four tackles for a loss and a pass broken up. Defensive back Jacorey Benjamin is tied for third in the league with two interceptions.

The Coaches:

On April 11, 2026 Rod Windsor became the tenth Head Coach in the history of the Pirates. He was elevated to that position after serving as Offensive Coordinator. His record stands at 1-2. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach helped the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night.

From 2022 through 2024 Windsor worked with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024 he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four championship rings: three as a player and one as a coach.

Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year

In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection.

Then the NFL came calling. Windsor signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season.

In 2013 Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team - All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns.

Dixie Wooten is in his second year as Head Coach of the Fishers Freight. Wooten returned to the role of Head Coach last season after serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the last two seasons with the Bay Area Panthers. Wooten, who has a regular season lifetime record of 69-37, was the Head Coach and General Manager of the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2021 and 2022.

Wooten is a two-time IFL Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2017 and 2018 with the Iowa Barnstormers. In 2018, the Barnstormers won the United Bowl with a victory over the Sioux Falls Storm for the Barnstormers' first-ever championship. Wooten has a playoff record of 2-3. Wooten was also a Head Coach with the Allen Wranglers in 2021 and the Bemidji Axemen in 2015. As a player, Wooten enjoyed an eight-year IFL career.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

Orlando Pirates Host Fishers Freight on Saturday - Orlando Pirates

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