Pooka Williams Wins IFL Player of the Week

Published on May 1, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







The Indoor Football League announces the Players of the Week for Week 6 of the 2026 IFL season. Liam Thompson (GB) is named Offensive Player of the Week, the Vegas Defense (VEG) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Pooka Williams (ORL) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week - Liam Thompson, QB, Green Bay Blizzard

Thompson delivered another standout performance, completing 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and six touchdowns while adding 17 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He accounted for seven total touchdowns in the win, earning his third Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Defensive Player of the Week - Vegas Defense, Vegas Knight Hawks

Vegas turned in one of the most dominant defensive performances of the season, racking up 45 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss. The Knight Hawks forced a turnover-heavy game with a forced fumble, two recoveries and two interceptions, consistently disrupting the offense and controlling the game from start to finish.

Special Teams Player of the Week - Pooka Williams, KR, Orlando Pirates

Williams flipped the game in an instant, taking one of his five returns to the house and finishing with 129 yards on the night. His ability to create explosive field position - and deliver a momentum-shifting score - gave Orlando a spark that changed the flow of the game.

The 2026 IFL season continues Saturday, kicking off Week 8.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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