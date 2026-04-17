Undefeated Pirates Face Jacksonville Friday

Published on April 16, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The 3-0 Orlando Pirates, the leaders in the Eastern Conference and the only undefeated team in the Indoor Football League face the 1-1 Jacksonville Sharks Friday at 7:00 pm at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. After a 2-0 homestand the Pirates look for their second road win on the season.

The Series:

The Sharks lead the all-time series 6-5 over the Pirates

The Last Meeting:

May 29, 2025 Pirates Over Sharks 43-29

Pirates running back Pooka Williams ran for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Pirates defeated Jacksonville 43-29.

The Pirates owned the second quarter as they managed 22 points while shutting out the Sharks. After Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar gave his team the lead with a two-yard touchdown run, linebacker Maquis Waters recorded a safety, giving the Pirates a 16-10 advantage.

The ensuing possession saw Isaac Zico catch his first touchdown pass of the year on a four-yard strike from Bahar. Then, after turning Jacksonville over on downs, the Pirates were faced with a third and goal from the 20-yard line with just seven seconds left in the half. Bahar eluded Kivon Bennett and scrambled, launching a throw to the end zone as the horn sounded. His "Hail Mary" was answered as Zico made a running catch in front of the Pirates' bench for the touchdown to end the half with Massachusetts leading 29-10 which set up the rest of the evening.

The Last Time Out:

April 12, The Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Pirates Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw five touchdown passes with four of them going to wideout Thomas Owens as Orlando defeated the Tulsa Oilers in overtime 61-55 at the Kia Center. The win was also the first for New Head Coach Rod Windsor in his first game at the helm.

The Pirates remain undefeated at 3-0 while the Oilers (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Orlando trailed 35-33 at the half and did not take the lead until there were 27 seconds remaining in the game. Trailing 52-48, DeLaurent led the Pirates on a five-play, 45-yard drive. On first and goal from the seven, he ran a quarterback counter into the end zone to give the home team a 55-48 lead as Axel Perez added the extra point. Kicker Bailey Hale of the Oilers booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Tulsa had the first possession in the extra session. A holding penalty on first down and a tackle for a loss by the Pirates Jacques Bristol on Oilers quarterback TJ Edwards doomed the drive that saw Hale miss a 51-yard field goal attempt. On the first play the Pirates ran DeLaurent connected with Owens for the game winning score.

DeLaurent finished the game 15 of 21 passing for 166 yards with five touchdowns against no interceptions. He also ran six times for 32 yards and a touchdown. Running back Pooka Williams had seven carries for eight yards. Owens was his top target with six catches for 71 yards and four scores. Teo Redding added five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Nyqwan Murray had four receptions for 43 yards.

On defense, Destin Mack had five tackles and an interception, JD Dale had four stops and a sack, Jacques Bristol had four tackles with one for a loss and Ro Torrence added four tackles.

April 12, Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Former Pirates running back Jimmie Robinson led Jacksonville with 39 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added 75 yards on seven receptions, but it was not enough as the Sharks suffered their first loss of the season to the Vegas Night Hawks 54-43.

Jacksonville led 14-13 in the second quarter but the defense was not able to stop the defending IFL Champions on any possession as Vegas pulled away. Night Hawks quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 13 yards and a score. Running back Josh Tomas led the Vegas ground attack with 53 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive back Irshaad Davis also scored with a 15-yard pick-six.

Sharks quarterback James Cahoon had 186 passing yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing. He was intercepted once. His top target was Redd Douglas who had 79 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Team Stats: (IFL Ranking)

The Pirates are scoring 48.3 points per game (3rd) while allowing 46.3. They average 233.3 yards per contest (5th) with opponents netting 265.3.

Jacksonville ranks fifth scoring 45 points per game while yielding 39 per contest (4th). The Sharks average 263 yards per game (3rd) and give up 217.

Pirates Players to Watch:

Paxton DeLaruent ranks third in completions with 50 and second in completion percentage at 71.4%. He is also third in passing yards with 532. DeLaurent is also fourth in rushing yards with 110 on 25 carries and fourth in the IFL with 4.4 yards per carry. Overall, he is 50 of 70 passing for 532 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Running back Pooka Williams has rushed 23 times for 61 yards with four touchdowns. Teo Redding is third with 15 receptions and third with 187 receiving yards. His 62.3 receiving yards per game ranks fifth, He has two receiving touchdowns. Thomas Owens five TD catches tie him for second in the league. Owens has 14 receptions for 147 yards.

Latavious Brini leads the IFL with 1.5 sacks, is fourth in sack yardage (10 yards) and second with 5.5 tackles for a loss. He has a total of 13 stops. The Pirate's leading tackler is Destin Mack with 15. He also has one interception and has broken up four passes. Ro Torrence has 14 tackles including three for a loss along with one interception and three passes broken up.

Sharks Players to Watch:

Quarterback James Calhoon is 26 of 43 passing (60.5%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jimmie Robinson is second in the league averaging 42.5 yards per game and is third with five rushing touchdowns. He has rushed 25 times for 85 yards. Robinson is also second on the team with nine receptions for 100 yards. The leading receiver is Reed Douglas with seven catches for 125 receiving yards and two scores. Douglas is second with 62.5 receiving yards per game is fourth in the IFL and his 17.9 yards per catch is second best in the league.

Isaiah Major leads the defense with 10 tackles with one tackle for a loss. Chris Chukwuneke and Larry Elder each have seven tackles. Chris Rice has four stops along with two TFL and one sack.

The Coaches:

On April 11, 2026 Rod Windsor became the tenth Head Coach in the history of the Pirates. He was elevated to that position after serving as Offensive Coordinator. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach helped the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night.

From 2022 through 2024 Windsor worked with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024 he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four championship rings: three as a player and one as a coach.

Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year

In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection.

Then the NFL came calling. Windsor signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season.

In 2013 Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team - All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns.

Jacksonville Head Coach Jason Gibson is in his third season with the Sharks with a record of 26 and 22. His All-Time Career record stands at 159 and 95.

Gibson guided Jacksonville to its fourth championship in team history in 2023. Before arriving in Jacksonville, Gibson spent 16 seasons with the Columbus Lions, amassing a 131-73 record as the team's head coach and general manager. Gibson won three league championships between the Southern Indoor Football League (SIFL), the Professional Indoor Football League (PIFL), and the American Indoor Football League (AIF). Gibson has an all-time record of 5-6 coaching against the Pirates.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 16, 2026

Undefeated Pirates Face Jacksonville Friday - Orlando Pirates

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