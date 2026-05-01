Tucson Sugar Skulls Star Wars Night May 2

Published on May 1, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls return to the Tucson Arena this Saturday, May 2, for Star Wars Night, taking on the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The night will feature a special appearance by University of Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd, who will serve as an honorary captain alongside members of his coaching staff, adding to one of the season's most anticipated game-day experiences. The Sugar Skulls will also debut two key roster additions. Quarterback Tasleem "Taz" Wilson joins Tucson after time with the Massachusetts Pirates, bringing veteran leadership and production, including seven touchdowns in limited action and IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors. Defensive back Charles "Chucky" Williams, from the University of Louisville, is a proven playmaker with more than 200 career tackles, highlighted by a senior season with 74 tackles and three interceptions.

"We're excited to welcome Tasleem 'Taz' Wilson and Chucky Williams to the Sugar Skulls organization," said Edmund Marquez, Team President. "Both bring valuable experience, strong leadership, and a high level of play that will strengthen our team on and off the field."

Fans can expect a full-themed experience, including a performance of the national anthem by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet and Percussion. Attendees will also have the chance to win tickets to the Symphony's Star Wars performances, May 15-17 at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. A special kids combo featuring a hot dog, chips, and a Chewbacca cookie will be available, and fans are encouraged to arrive early and dress as their favorite Star Wars characters to help create the Boneyard atmosphere.







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Tucson Sugar Skulls Star Wars Night May 2 - Tucson Sugar Skulls

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