Sugar Skulls Look to Keep Momentum after Huge Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls return to Tucson Arena this Sunday, June 7, to take on the New Mexico Chupacabras. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MST as the Sugar Skulls look to build on last week's victory over the Orlando Pirates.

Following the win, Tucson moved up two spots in the latest Indoor Football League Coaches Poll and continues to gain momentum as the season progresses. Fans can expect the same energy and determination from the team as they return home to the Boneyard.

Sunday's game will also feature Bones' Birthday Bash, celebrating the Sugar Skulls' beloved mascot, Bones. Members of the Arizona Wildcats football team will be in attendance, creating a unique opportunity for the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the University of Arizona to come together and showcase their shared commitment to supporting football and the Tucson community.

Bones will also be joined by special mascot guests, including Wilbur Wildcat and Wilma Wildcat, helping create a fun-filled afternoon for fans of all ages. From mascot appearances and photo opportunities to exciting on-field action, fans can expect a memorable birthday celebration in the Boneyard.

About Tucson Sugar Skulls: About Tucson Sugar Skulls: The Tucson Sugar Skulls are a professional indoor football team based in Tucson, Arizona, founded in 2019. With three playoff appearances in five seasons, they play at The Boneyard, delivering fast-paced, family-friendly entertainment while staying connected to the Tucson community.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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