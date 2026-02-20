Single Game Tickets on Sale

Published on February 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. Not every fan can make every game.

But every fan deserves at least one night inside The Boneyard.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 Tucson Sugar Skulls season are officially available, giving fans the flexibility to choose the matchup, the theme night, and the moment they want to experience live.

Because one night is all it takes to understand why the arena shakes on kickoff. Choose Your Game, Every Night Has Its Own Energy

Every home game brings a completely different atmosphere.

One night it's a rivalry battle.

Another it's a packed theme night.

Another it's a defensive slugfest that has the crowd roaring on every down.

You're not just picking a game you're picking your experience.

Whether you're planning a family outing, a date night, a group hangout, or just looking for something loud and exciting to do in Tucson, Sugar Skulls football delivers a night that feels bigger than the scoreboard. Why Fans Love Single-Game Nights

Single-game tickets are perfect for:

- Trying your first Sugar Skulls game

- Coordinating schedules with friends and family

- Catching a specific opponent or theme night

- Last-minute plans when you want something exciting to do

No long-term commitment just pick a night and show up ready to be loud. A Live Experience You Can't Replicate

You can watch highlights later.

You can read the recap the next day.

But you can't recreate the sound of the crowd after a touchdown...

or the moment the entire arena stands on a fourth-down stop.

That only happens inside the building.

Seats vary by game and popular nights may sell out early, so fans are encouraged to secure tickets in advance.

Get Your Tickets Today

Pick your game and choose your seats: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

For seating help or group questions:

Steven Geiger

Director of Ticketing

sgeiger@tucsonsugarskulls.com

(520) 335-0742

Come once... and you'll understand why they call it The Boneyard.







