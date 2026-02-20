Tucson Sugar Skulls Set Tryouts for 2026 Season
Published on February 20, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are inviting local talent to take the next step toward becoming part of the Boneyard, announcing Open Football Tryouts as the organization gears up for the upcoming season. Tucson Sugar Skulls Open Football Tryouts
The Sugar Skulls are actively searching for dedicated, competitive athletes ready to earn a spot on the 2026 roster.
Tryout Details:
Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: Kino Sports Complex
Surface: Grass (football cleats required)
Cost:
$70 pre-registration (CLICK HERE TO REGISTER)
$80 at the door (CASH or MONEY ORDER)
What to Expect:
Participants will be evaluated through a series of drills including the 40-yard dash, bench press, individual position drills, and team-based work.
"We're always looking for local talent," said Sugar Skulls Head Coach. "This is an opportunity for athletes to come ready to compete and earn a spot on the roster."
Click here to Register How to Participate
Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance.
Whether on the field or on the sidelines, the Tucson Sugar Skulls are calling on Southern Arizona's best to be part of the action and represent the Old Pueblo at the professional level.
