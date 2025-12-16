Tucson Sugar Skulls Announce Partnership with the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl for "Kick It for Tickets" Fan Contest

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are excited to announce a partnership with the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin and Juice, giving fans an exclusive chance to step onto the field and compete for 2026 Sugar Skulls season tickets during this year's bowl game.

As part of the bowl game festivities, two lucky fans will be selected to participate in an on-field field goal challenge titled "Kick It for Tickets." The contestant who successfully makes the winning kick will take home two (2) 2026 Sugar Skulls season tickets along with a special Sugar Skulls prize pack.

By signing up, 2 lucky winners will have the opportunity to receive a pair of complimentary tickets to attend the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and compete live during the game for a chance to win the grand prize.

Fans can enter now by completing a simple online form. No purchase is necessary, and every eligible submission will be entered for a chance to be chosen as one of the contestants.

"We're thrilled to partner with one of Tucson's biggest annual sporting events and bring an exciting new fan-engagement opportunity to the community," said the Tucson Sugar Skulls organization. "The Arizona Bowl is all about celebrating football and the Tucson spirit, and we can't wait to see our fans take the field."

How to Enter

Fill out the entry form .

Must be 18 years or older

Must be an Arizona resident

No purchase necessary

Two participants will be randomly selected and contacted prior to the game.

Event Details

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin and Juice by Dre and Snoop kicks off in Tucson at Casino Del Sol Stadium, delivering its signature blend of college football, entertainment, and community impact. For full event details, visit thearizonabowl.com.

Prize

Two (2) 2026 Tucson Sugar Skulls season tickets

Sugar Skulls prize pack

Opportunity to compete on the field during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl in front of thousands of fans

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action. Enter today and "Kick It for Tickets!"







