Sharks Add Two NFL Rookie Camp Attendees

Published on December 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Two additional standout rookies join the Sharks roster for the upcoming 2026 season. DB Dylan Brown from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and DB Isaiah Hamilton from Ole Miss are the two newest additions, bringing NFL experience to the Tank.

Brown (6'4, 204 lbs.) attended the Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp. He spent his collegiate career as a Wisconsin River Falls Falcon, averaging over ten pass breakups per season, with four interceptions ultimately making him the UW-River Falls all-time record holder. Brown's speed and awareness helped account for 162 total tackles, (129 solo), 33 assisted tackles and awards for being a four-time All-WIAC First Team Defensive player and a two-time All-Region Second Team defensive back.

Hamilton (6'1, 180 lbs.) is a well-versed athlete who played at the University of Houston, Texas Southern and Ole Miss. Between the three schools, Hamilton recorded 15 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, (one returned for a touchdown), 119 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles, and had two fumble recoveries. He began his career ranked seventh among Big 12 cornerbacks and graduated from Ole Miss with an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp

With proven collegiate success and professional experience these rookies hope to impact the Sharks defensive backfield and earn their spot on the final 2026 roster.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 16, 2025

Sharks Add Two NFL Rookie Camp Attendees - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.