Shyheim Battle to the CFL

Published on January 30, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are pleased to announce that DB Shyheim Battle is taking the next step in his professional career, signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Battle is the fourth player from the '26 roster to make a move to the CFL.

Battle (6'3, 196 lbs.) spent his entire collegiate career at NC State, finishing with 144 tackles and seven interceptions over his four years with the program. Battle helped lead them to bowl appearances in every season between 2020 and 2023. In 2024, he received a rookie mini camp invite from the New York Jets and tried out for the New Orleans Saints. Battle was signed as a cornerback for the Frankfurt Galaxy of the European League of Football, playing in 12 games and registering 68 tackles, four TFL, and one interception. He was then announced as a new signing for the Sharks on Oct. 10, 2025.

The entire Sharks organization wishes Shyheim the best in his professional football journey, wherever it takes him. We look forward to cheering him on and anticipate his hard work and dedication to lead him to future success.







