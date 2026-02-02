Sharks Pick up All IFL Rookie DB and Dual Threat RB/WR

February 2, 2026

Jacksonville, FL - The Sharks have added two more pieces ahead of the upcoming season, announcing the signings of ALL IFL Rookie DB Chris Chukwuneke and RB/WR Kevin Davis Jr ., further strengthening an already competitive roster.

Chukwuneke (5'11, 193 lbs.) played his full collegiate career at James Madison University, becoming a mainstay in their defensive rotation. He registered 153 TOT, with 15 of them being TFL as well as two INTs during his time with the Dukes. After graduating, Chukwuneke signed with the Quad City Steamwheelers and became a key contributor on a defense that advanced to the 2025 IFL Eastern Conference Championship Game. During the 2025 season, he recorded 73 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups, helping anchor a championship-caliber unit. Chukwuneke looks to bring high-level defensive instincts and championship experience to the Tank.

Davis Jr. (5'9, 170 lbs.) spent his collegiate career playing for Miami University, seeing the field in 56 games, tallying 10 TDs and 1127 yards on 213 attempts. He helped lead the Redhawks to four bowl appearances and two bowl wins, highlighted by an MVP performance in their victory over Colorado State in the 2024 Arizona Bowl after rushing for 148 yards and two scores, including a 97-yard touchdown run. Davis Jr. looks to add an explosive edge and versatility to a strong offensive unit.







