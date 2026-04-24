Week 7 Preview: Sharks vs Steamwheelers

Published on April 24, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







When: Sunday, April 25thth, 4:00 PM EDT

Where: Vibrant Arena at The Mark, (Moline, IL)

Watch: Game will be broadcast on Yahoo! Sports.

After a big win vs their formerly undefeated in-state rivals, the Jacksonville Sharks once again hit the road and travel to Moline, Illinois to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers in a rematch of last year's playoffs. The Sharks enter this matchup with a 2-1 record, while the Steamwheelers currently hold a 2-3 record after a packed early-season schedule.

After making a run to the 2025 IFL Eastern Conference championship, the Steamwheelers have had a mixed start to the 2026 season. While they have yet to win a game on the road, they currently are undefeated at home (2-0). They look to rebound after a 73-59 loss to the San Diego Strike Force.

The Sharks are coming off of a strong win vs. the Orlando Pirates, a game in which Jacksonville jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. While the Sharks were outmatched on paper, opportunistic plays on defense and efficient drives set the tone, a performance they'll look to repeat in Moline. They look to take their revenge against the Steamwheelers after a heartbreaking loss in last year's first round playoff matchup.

Players to watch

Jimmie Robinson Jr. (RB, JAX) - Robinson Jr. continued to establish himself as one of the centerpieces of the Sharks offense against the Pirates. On the ground, he rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns. He added 28 yards and a touchdown through the air, as well as causing issues for the Pirates on special teams with 78 return yards. On the season, he's averaged 47.7 yards per game and has scored eight touchdowns.

Daquan Neal (QB, QCS) - The fifth-year veteran is entering this contest on the back of his best performance of the year. Against San Diego, Neal threw for 270 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. His arm strength and dynamic playmaking ability will be a stern test for the Sharks' defensive unit.

James Cahoon (QB, JAX) - The Sharks' playcaller had an efficient night against Orlando, throwing for 94 yards and three touchdowns to finish off drives that started from great field position thanks to strong play from Jacksonville's defense and special teams. This season, Cahoon is averaging 154 yards per game through the air, to go along with seven total touchdowns.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

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