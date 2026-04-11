Week 5 Preview: Sharks vs Knight Hawks

Published on April 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







After an impressive win against the Wranglers to open their season, the Sharks travel to Henderson, NV to take on the reigning IFL champion Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Knight Hawks have had a mixed start to the season, losing their opening game against the Green Bay Blizzard in a rematch of last year's championship game. They bounced back against the Tucson Sugar Skulls, displaying just how dangerous their offense can be by scoring 64 points on the road. Now, they look to establish Lee's Family Forum as a fortress in their home opener vs the Sharks.

The Sharks won their opener in impressive fashion vs. the NAZ Wranglers, being firmly in control by halftime and never letting their foot off of the gas. Jacksonville hopes to carry this momentum into one of the toughest games on their schedule, against a squad looking to retain their IFL title.

Players to watch

Jimmie Robinson Jr. (RB, JAX) - Robinson Jr. impressed in the Sharks season opener. While he only rushed for 48 yards total, he proved to be difficult to stop at the goal line, finishing off three drives with a touchdown. He also contributed as a receiver with two catches for 29 yards, as well as being the primary returner on special teams duty. Look for him to once again spearhead the rushing attack for the Sharks.

Jayden de Laura (QB, VKH) - After leading Vegas to an IFL championship, de Laura returns as the starting QB for the Knight Hawks. Over the first two games of the season, he put his talent on full display, throwing for 254 yards and eight touchdowns with a 75% completion percentage. de Laura is a complete package, with elite arm talent and a proven ability to handle pressure, making him one of the toughest tests the Sharks defense will encounter all season.

James Cahoon (QB, JAX) - Cahoon made an immediate impact in his Sharks debut, throwing for 175 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing the same playmaking ability that defined his All-Rookie campaign with the Iowa Barnstormers. A proven dual-threat, Cahoon brings both arm talent and mobility to the offense after throwing for 2,888 yards and 56 touchdowns last season, while also contributing on the ground with 127 yards and a touchdown. Cahoon has demonstrated the ability to push the ball downfield and operate efficiently under pressure, making him a dangerous centerpiece of the Sharks attack.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 11, 2026

Week 5 Preview: Sharks vs Knight Hawks - Jacksonville Sharks

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