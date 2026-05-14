Sharks Looking to Extend Streak at Fishers

Published on May 14, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







Fresh off a thrilling comeback win over the Tulsa Oilers, the Jacksonville Sharks (5-1) are taking their 4 game win streak on the road to Indianapolis to clash with the Fishers Freight. Fishers (4-3) come into this game desperate for a win after enduring a brutal two-week stretch of one-score losses.

For the Sharks their defensive front will face a huge test as Fishers Freight comes into the game leading the league in rushing touchdowns, yards and attempts. The keys to the game are clear for the Sharks: stop the run and don't let Fishers control the trenches. The Sharks continue to thrive in clutch moments; their resiliency has won them many one-score contests. One thing is clear, if the game comes down to the last moments the Sharks will be in it fighting to the very last moment.

The Sharks offensive pass game has been on a roll this season racking up a league leading 13.3 yards per passing completion. The Sharks will be looking to build on that number by taking advantage of Fishers' bottom-two pass defense. WRs Marquel Wade and Redd Douglas have helped power the Sharks passing attack catching 10 of the team's 18 touchdown receptions. When the game is close, the Sharks have consistently looked to Wade and Douglas for big plays.

The Sharks' resiliency will be tested once more as they look to extend their win streak to 5 in a row against a Fishers team that is looking to get back into the win column.

Kickoff is May, 16th at 7 P.M at the Fisher Event Center, Indianapolis, IN.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

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