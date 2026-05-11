Sharks Win Comeback Thriller

Published on May 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks battle the Tulsa Oilers

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks battle the Tulsa Oilers(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Jacksonville Sharks delivered another nail-biting comeback victory on Mothers Day against the Tulsa Oilers. The defense came up big drilling them on a goal line stop on the final play of the game to end the game with a score of 41-34. The Sharks improve to 5-1 extending their win streak to 4 in a row.

The Sharks found themselves down at the end of the 3rd quarter 26-34 as it seemed the Oilers had every answer for the Sharks offense until the Sharks defense came up with a big stop in the 4th quarter which led to an Oilers field goal attempt that was no good. The Sharks promptly drove down the field using the clock and scored a touchdown taking the lead 41-34 with 1:17 left on the clock.

The Oilers started a drive of their own and had a chance to score with 10 seconds left in the game. It came down to a 4th down play where it looked like the Oilers scored, but a holding penalty brought back the TD. The Oilers had one last play with no time left on the clock. After a short scramble the pass was knocked away sealing the Sharks victory. The Sharks did just enough to come away with the win and keep making big plays when needed during the win streak.

The Sharks remain undefeated in the Shark Tank and will take their 4 game win streak on the road facing the Fishers Freight on May 16th in Indianapolis.

Highlight Plays

First Quarter:

- K Marc Orozco nailed the opening kickoff straight through the uprights for the deuce.

- QB James Cahoon stood well protected in the pocket and delivered a dime to WR Marquel Wade for the 28 yard touchdown.

- DB Clay Fields III denies an Oiler deep pass attempt.

Second Quarter

- RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. Dodges the initial tackles and scurries for a 7 yard gain.

- K Marc Orozco drilled a 28 yard field goal.

- DL Devonta Davis and DL Jalen Williams bull their way through the offensive line leading to a big sack.

Third Quarter

- WR Redd Douglas takes over on the first drive of the half catching a clutch 3rd down strike for 15 yards. Douglas put the cherry on top of the drive hanging on to a 8 yard touchdown.

- QB James Cahoon bombs a coast to coast pass to WR Billy Bowens for the 42 yard touchdown. Bowens fought hard through the defensive pass interference to make the catch.

Fourth Quarter

- WR Marquel Wade picks up a first down with a 17 yard catch on a big 3rd down. Wade grabs another catch bringing the ball down to the 1 yard line

- QB Sammy Edwards fakes out the defense on the read option. Edward calls his own number again to get the 2 point conversion tying up the game 34-34.

- A missed Oiler's field goal leads to a methodical drive capped off by a QB Sammy Edwards 6 yard rushing touchdown.

- Sharks defense forces the incompletion in the endzone ending the game with a win 41-34.

Statistical Leader

- QB Sammy Edwards delivered 2 rushing touchdowns one to tie the game and one to give the Sharks the lead

- New Sharks LB Michael Moore was all over the stat sheet on defense picking up 13 tackles, and 3 tackles for loss

- WR Marquel Wade led the receivers with 62 yards and 1 touchdown

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Indoor Football League Stories from May 11, 2026

Sharks Win Comeback Thriller - Jacksonville Sharks

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