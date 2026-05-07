Week 9 Preview: Sharks vs Oilers

Published on May 7, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - After a comeback and a pull-away victory against the New Mexico Chupacabras last week, the Jacksonville Sharks look to extend their winning streak to 4 against Tulsa. The Oilers come into the contest with a record of 2-3. Despite what their record shows, the Oilers have been able to keep games consistently close until the very end, never losing a game by more than one score this season.

The Oilers have struggled to close out games in clutch moments this year. For the Sharks, this game will be about closing the game in the clutch and limiting the Oilers top ranked passing attack. Oilers' WR Jerminic Smith Sr. leads the IFL in both touchdowns and receptions. Smith Sr. will be a key player of interest that the Sharks defense will be paying close attention to.

The Sharks have shown resilience in moments where plays must be made. This is evident in their league leading 75% conversion rate on 4th down, when the Sharks need it most the plays have been in their favor. For the Sharks, keeping this trend going will be key for success against the Oilers.

The Sharks will be looking to QB James Cahoon to build on his electric 5 touchdown performance against the Chupacabras. After a quiet 2-game stretch for the rushing attack, the Sharks want to strengthen the balance of their offense against the Oilers.

The Sharks look to extend their winning streak to 4 games against a team determined to keep the contest close until the final buzzer.

Kickoff is on May 10, 4 P.M at the VyStar Memorial Arena. Tickets are on sale now and are as low as $15! Call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 7, 2026

Week 9 Preview: Sharks vs Oilers - Jacksonville Sharks

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