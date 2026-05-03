Sharks Stay Hot, Continue Win Streak against Chupacabras

Published on May 3, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. vs. the New Mexico Chupacabras

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. vs. the New Mexico Chupacabras(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - In the first ever meeting between the two teams, the Jacksonville Sharks secured the win over the New Mexico Chupacabras 43-32 improving to 4-1 on the season. In a contest where Jacksonville was down 20-13 at halftime they found a way to change the pace of the game right out of the locker room.

The turning point was early in the third quarter when New Mexico was stifled by DL Devonta Davis on 4th down giving possession to the Jacksonville offense who then drove down the field finishing with a Marquel Wade touchdown; his 1st of 2 on the night. The name of the game for the offense was opportunistic scoring, the Sharks had 28 points off turnovers in this contest.

Jacksonville was outgained by New Mexico racking up 204 yards compared to 274 yards but excelled when it came to situation football. Jacksonville converted on 57% of third downs and 67% of fourth downs. The Sharks made plays when they needed them tonight and kept their win streak alive.

Highlight Plays

First Quarter

- The Chupacabras won the coin toss and differed. Within:48 seconds RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. powered into the endzone for a 3 yard touchdown, his 9th rushing touchdown of the season.

- QB James Cahoon handled the defensive pressure in the pocket and delivered a 27 yard strike to WR Jalen May who slammed his way into the endzone for a touchdown.

Second Quarter

- WR Jalen May continued being a reliable target catching an 8 yard pass bringing the Jacksonville offense to midfield

- DB John Huggins jumped the route, grabbing his 2nd interception of the season and returning it all the way to New Mexico's 8 yard line with 11:33 left on the clock.

Third Quarter

- Jacksonville opened up the third quarter with a huge stop on defense forcing a turnover on downs..

- Marquel Wade got by the defense and hung on to the catch for a 13 yard touchdown.

- WR Redd Douglas rose above the defense and snatched a 19 yard touchdown, Jacksonville up 27-26 at the end of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

- Sharks Defense opened the fourth with a big stop resulting in a turnover on downs.

- Following the turnover, QB James Cahoon scanned the field and found a wide open WR Anthony Evelyn for the 30 yard touchdown.

- Defense shined once again with New Mexico threatening. DL Jalen Williams makes a big stop, resulting in another turnover on downs with 5:49 left on the clock.

- Marquel Wade picked up his 2nd touchdown of the game and handed New Mexico the Dagger. Jacksonville up 41-26 with 1:37 on the clock.

Statistical Leaders

QB James Cahoon led the passing attack with 194 yards, a completion percentage of 82% and 5 touchdowns.

Marquel Wade came up clutch and led the way with 2 touchdown catches.

Jalen May led the receivers with 69 yards on 5 receptions

On the defensive side, LB Wes Bowers led the way with 6 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

Images from this story







Indoor Football League Stories from May 3, 2026

Sharks Stay Hot, Continue Win Streak against Chupacabras - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.