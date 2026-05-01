Week 8 Preview: Sharks vs Chupacabras

Published on April 30, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - After a hard-fought win against the Quad City Steamwheelers, the Jacksonville Sharks return to the Shark Tank looking to build momentum as they prepare to face the New Mexico Chupacabras for the first time in franchise history. Jacksonville enters the matchup with an impressive 3-1 record, continuing to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the IFL early in the season. Meanwhile, New Mexico comes in at 1-4 after navigating a challenging opening stretch in their inaugural campaign.

The Chupacabras have experienced the expected growing pains of an expansion team. They opened their season with a tough loss to the Orlando Pirates, showing flashes of potential but struggling with consistency on both sides of the ball. Their first franchise win came against the NAZ Wranglers, a moment that demonstrated the team's ability to compete at this level. However, New Mexico has since dropped two consecutive games, and they'll be eager to turn things around as they hit the road to face a well-established Sharks squad.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, is riding high after a gritty road victory over Quad City. Although the Sharks had an early lead, the Steamwheelers proved resilient, pushing the Sharks into a tight contest that came down to execution in key moments. Jacksonville showed poise late in the game, rallying when it mattered most to secure the win. That kind of battle-tested performance could prove valuable as the season progresses.

A major storyline heading into this matchup is MVP quarterback Jerome Johnson, a player the Sharks know very well. Johnson has a history of delivering explosive performances and has consistently been a difference-maker with his ability to extend plays and make big throws under pressure. His familiarity with Jacksonville adds an extra layer of intrigue to this game, as both sides have a strong understanding of what he brings to the field. Containing Johnson will be a top priority for the Sharks' defense, as his leadership and playmaking ability can quickly shift the momentum of a game.

For Jacksonville, maintaining offensive efficiency and limiting turnovers will be key as they look to control the pace. Defensively, applying pressure and forcing Johnson into difficult decisions could make the difference. For New Mexico, this game presents an opportunity to make a statement against one of the league's stronger teams and build confidence as they continue to grow as a franchise.

With the Sharks aiming to extend their winning streak and the Chupacabras hungry for an upset, this first-ever meeting promises to bring energy and intensity. Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf, while New Mexico hopes to prove they can compete with the league's best.

Kickoff is at 7 pm in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets start at just $15 and are on sale now. Call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

Week 8 Preview: Sharks vs Chupacabras - Jacksonville Sharks

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