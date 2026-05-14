PK Matthew Cook Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Published on May 14, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Arizona - Rattlers placekicker Matthew Cook has been named the IFL Special Teams Player of the week for his performance in Arizona's 66-14 victory Sunday over the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Cook scored 16 points in the game including four made deuces. A deuce is scored when a kickoff goes through the uprights. It is worth two points. The four deuces are a franchise record. In addition to the deuces, Cook was 8-for-8 on extra points in the game.

The weekly award is the second for the Rattlers this season. Quarterback Max Meylor was named Offensive Player of the Week in the season opener against the San Diego Strike Force on March 28.

The Rattlers travel this week to the first-ever American Dream IFL Cup in East Rutherford, N.J. to face the New Mexico Chupacabras. Kickoff is Monday, 9 a.m. MST. The game will be broadcast on Overnight.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

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