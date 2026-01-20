Rattlers Add Sizable Lineman TO Roster

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers have added a big signee to its offensive line, bringing in Joey Lombard, an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 and an FCS All-American from South Dakota.

Lombard, 6-5, 310, was primarily a center at South Dakota but also spent time at guard. He was a two-time all-conference player and a second team Associated Press All-American his senior year. He was a four-year starter, starting in 48 of the 51 games he played in his career.

After signing with the Chiefs, Lombard joined the team for minicamp workouts after the draft. After being released by the Chiefs, Lombard was signed to the practice squad for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Lombard joins a roster that now has five offensive linemen, including one returning player, Kristopher Stroughter.

Players are scheduled to report for preseason camp on March 12 with practices to begin March 15. The Rattlers open the season at home on March 28 with a rematch of their 2025 playoff game against the San Diego Strike Force.

