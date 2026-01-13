Rattlers Add Wide Receiver and Lineman to 2026 Roster

Published on January 13, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers continue to bolster their 2026 roster signing an imposing wide receiver and an offensive lineman as preseason camp approaches.

Sergio Morancy

Morancy, 6-3, 200 pounds, wide receiver, played four years at the University of Northern Iowa earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in 2024. In his senior season, Morancy played in all 12 games and caught 37 passes for a team-high 543 yards and seven touchdowns.

He scored four touchdowns in a game against Indiana St. that same season, and also became the first UNI player since 2016 to run back a punt and a kickoff in the same season.

He caught 103 passes for 1,626 yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career. In each of his last three years, he caught at least one pass for more than 60 yards.

Morancy is from Naples, Fla. and attended Lely High School where he also starred in track.

Sama Paama

Paama, 6-5, 330 pounds, offensive lineman, played for the Washington Huskies and later was with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL where he played defensive tackle.

Paama was highly recruited out of high school where he played at Kaimuki High School in Honolulu, Hawai'i. He was a first-team all-state selection in 2018 by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and was rated the No. 5 recruit in Hawai'i by 247Sports and Rivals.com.

Season Tickets

Rattlers 9th Man Season Ticket Memberships are currently on sale. Deposits for new seats are also being accepted for season tickets which provide an unmatched gameday experience and exclusive perks and VIP treatment.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.