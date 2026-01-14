Knight Hawks Name Rod Miller Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Backs Coach

Published on January 13, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Vegas Knight Hawks have announced the hiring of Rod Miller as Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach.

Miller brings more than 25 years of indoor coaching experience and returns to Vegas for his second stint with the Knight Hawks.

Miller began his arena and indoor coaching career in 2000 with the Carolina Rhinos (af2) in Greenville, South Carolina, where he spent three seasons before joining the Green Bay Blizzard from 2003-2006. In 2006, he transitioned to the Arena Football League, serving as Special Teams Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach for the Kansas City Brigade.

He remained in the AFL from 2007-2009, working as an Assistant Coach with the Grand Rapids Rampage and later as Defensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Gladiators. Miller's coaching journey continued with stops at the Trenton Steel (SIFL), Laredo Rattlesnakes, Philadelphia Soul (AFL), Wichita Force (CIF), and Wichita Falls (Texas).

From 2019-2022, Miller served as Head Coach of the Bismarck Bucks, where he played a key role in transforming the franchise. He also gained international experience as Head Coach of the Qingdao Clippers in the China Arena League.

Miller returned to the Knight Hawks in 2023 as Defensive Coordinator, guiding Vegas to the No. 1 pass defense in the Indoor Football League. He later took over as Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator of the Massachusetts Pirates, leading the team to an IFL Championship appearance. Most recently, Miller served as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the San Diego Strike Force in 2025, helping the team reach the Western Conference Championship.

With a proven track record of defensive success and championship-level experience, Miller returns to Las Vegas to lead the Knight Hawks' defense heading into the upcoming season.







