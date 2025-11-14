Knight Hawks Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Lorenzo Hernandez

Published on November 14, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today, November 14, that the team has re-signed defensive lineman Lorenzo Hernandez to a contract for the 2026 season.

The upcoming season will be Hernandez's third with the Knight Hawks, and his fourth overall in the IFL. The Cherry Hill, New Jersey native played collegiately at ASA Brooklyn, Monmouth and Western Kentucky, and he began his IFL career with the Massachusetts Pirates.

Hernandez is the all-time franchise leader in tackles-for-loss with 25.5 and third all-time with 6.5 sacks. He was a key member of the Knight Hawks' 2025 championship team.

"He's probably one of the best linemen in the league. It's a pleasure to have him back," said Davis. "Obviously the goal for him is to get to an outdoor league, but until that comes to light, he'll continue here and lead this defensive line back to where we need to be."

Lorenzo Hernandez, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Cherry Hill, NJ

Height: 6'1

Weight: 230 lbs.

College: Western Kentucky University







Indoor Football League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.