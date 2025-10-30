Knight Hawks Sign All-IFL Talent for 2026 Season

Published on October 30, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, October 30, that the Knight Hawks have signed running back Joshua Tomas, offensive lineman Christian Coulter, and offensive lineman Sydney Walker to contracts for the 2026 IFL season.

All three players join Vegas as free agents after spending last season with the now-dormant Bay Area Panthers.

Tomas earned All-IFL Second Team honors in 2025 as a kick-returner. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, and he earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 7.

Tomas has experience playing both running back and wide receiver. Last season, Tomas totaled 623 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, as well as 601 receiving yards on 52 catches and six touchdowns. He also made an impact in the return game with 647 return yards and two return touchdowns.

Coulter and Walker anchored a Bay Area offensive line that supported the league's third-best rushing attack with 1,691 yards. Coulter was named to the All-IFL Rookie Team and All-IFL First Team offense in 2025.

Joshua Tomas, Running Back

Hometown: University Park, IL

Height: 5'10

Weight: 180 lbs.

College: Georgetown University

Christian Coulter, Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Thompson, GA

Height: 6'5

Weight: 300 lbs.

College: Western Carolina University

Sydney Walker, Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Crestview, FL

Height: 6'4

Weight: 320 lbs.

College: University of Buffalo







