Signings Wrap-Up, October 30

GLENDALE, Arizona - Two offensive lineman and eight players on defensive made up the week's signings by the Arizona Rattlers. Nine of the 10 signees are new to the Rattlers. Linebacker Ma'Kel Calhoun returns with hopes of making an impact in 2026.

OFFENSE

Gerald Mincey, Offensive Line

Mincey, 6-6, 325 pounds, comes from the Southeastern Conference where he played at Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky over a five-year playing career. He played in 39 games over his career and started 20. Seven of those starts were in his final college season at Kentucky in 2024 which was interrupted by an injury that caused him to miss four games.

In two years at Tennessee, Mincey played in 21 games and started 13. He was part of an offensive line that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award which goes to the top offensive line in college football. It was the first time the Volunteers had ever been named semifinalists for the award.

Braylen Nelson, Offensive Line

Nelson, 6-6, 320 pounds, finished his career at Fresno State starting in 32 consecutive games. He also had six starts as a true freshman.

During his time at Fresno St., the Bulldogs had one of the top offenses in the Mountain West Conference. In his senior year, his right tackle spot was the only position on the offensive line that didn't have another starter. He played the most snaps of any offensive lineman his junior year. He is from Aurora, Colo.

DEFENSE

Ma'kel Calhoun, Linebacker

Calhoun, 6-4, 235 pounds, returns to the Rattlers after spending the 2025 season with the team mostly in a backup role. He is expected to push for more playing time in 2026. In his two starts, he piled up four solo tackles and 16 assists.

He joined the Rattlers after a year with the Vegas Knight Hawks where he was named to the IFL All-Rookie Team and earned second team All-IFL honors. He recorded a league-leading seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss and was second on the team with 65.5 tackles.

Calhoun played at Southern Illinois University, where he earned all-conference honors. He is from Pinellas Park, Fla.

Kenny Gallop, Defensive Back

Gallop, 6,0, 215 pounds, was a four-year starter at Howard University and was a named a first team All-American among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) his last three seasons. He was a nominee for the inaugural HBCU National Player of the Year in 2024. He was named the Mid-Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 for the Bison who won their second straight conference championship.

Over the course of his career he recorded 320 tackles, 205 of those solo playing in 43 games. In his final season at Howard, Gallop had 78 tackles, 51 solo, and seven tackles for loss including three sacks.

Marcus Hillman, Defensive Back

Hillman, 6-0, 200 pounds, played linebacker and defensive back over his career at Elon University. He was named a 2022 First-Team FCS All-American by the Associated Press and Walter Camp his senior year when he led his team with 83 tackles, 18.5 for loss, including 8.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered two. His tackles for loss ranked him 11th in the country.

Hillman was signed by the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this year but later released.

Troy Jakubec, Defensive Back

Jakubec, 6-3, 190 pounds, played in 50 games combined at Youngstown St. and Alabama-Birmingham. While at Youngstown St. he played in 43 games, started 32, recording 109 tackles and seven interceptions. He was a second-team all-conference selection his final year at Youngstown St.

In his only year at UAB, he played in seven games, recording seven tackles and one for loss. He is originally from Warren, Ohio, where he played at Warren G. Harding High School.

Travis Jay, Defensive Back

Jay, 6-1, 200 pounds, played two seasons at Colorado and two at Florida St.

He played in 16 games for the Seminoles, starting two where he totaled 33 tackles and three interceptions. He was a part-time player in his two years at Colorado playing in eight games.

Jay is from Greenville, Fla, and he played at Madison County High School.

Isaiah Major, Linebacker

Major, 6-1, 225 pounds, joins the Rattlers after two seasons at Florida A&M. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his final season in 2023 when he recorded 94 tackles, 55 of those solo, and 11.5 tackles for loss. He also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

In his junior year, he was a first-team All-SWAC selection and was twice named Defensive Player of the Week. He led his team with 83 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Yahsyn McKee, Defensive Back

McKee, 6-0, 185 pounds, played two seasons at Miami, Ohio, after transferring from Mercer University.

In 14 games in his final season for the Red Hawks, he recorded 58 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He had a season-high 10 tackles in a game against Ball St.

McKee is from Stockbridge, Ga., where he played at Stockbridge High School.

Andrew Volmar, Defensive Back

Volmar, 6-1, 185 pounds, began his college career at Florida International University and played his final season at Bethune-Cookman. While at FIU, he appeared in 20 games, starting 13. He recorded 53 tackles, an interception and eight pass break-ups over two seasons.

At Bethune-Cookman, Volmar played in all 12 games and recorded 30 tackles, one for loss and picked off two passes. He is originally from Plantation, Fla.







