Rattlers Acquire Top Running Back

Published on November 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers have added another piece to its offense from the team that came within one play of winning an IFL championship last season.

The Rattlers acquired running back Kymani Clarke in a trade with the San Diego Strike Force. Clarke was the leading running back for the Green Bay Blizzard in its run to an appearance in the IFL championship game. Clarke was signed by the Strike Force last month and then traded to the Rattlers for future considerations.

Clarke, 5-10, 205 pounds, rushed for 599 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Blizzard. Both numbers were second on the team only to quarterback Max Meylor's 795 yards and 28 touchdowns. Meylor was signed by the Rattlers last month.

In addition to his rushing stats, Clarke caught 25 passes for 205 yards and seven touchdowns last season playing in 12 games for the Blizzard who led the league in scoring and total offense on the way to the league championship game.







