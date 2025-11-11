Arizona Rattlers Re-Sign Defensive Back Isaiah Huff

Published on November 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







The Arizona Rattlers have announced the return of veteran defensive back Isaiah Huff, who has been signed for his third season with the team.

Huff (5'8, 182 lbs) appeared in 11 games during the 2025 season, recording 29 total tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups. He also contributed on special teams, averaging 13.6 yards per return on eight kickoff returns.

In his rookie season, Huff played in 11 games and tallied 28.5 tackles, including 22 solo stops, quickly establishing himself as a reliable presence in the secondary.

With his speed, experience, and consistency, Huff continues to bring leadership and stability to the Rattlers' defensive unit heading into the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.