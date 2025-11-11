Barnstormers Add Key Talent to Secondary

Published on November 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Troy Lefeged to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Lefeged (6-0, 200, Utah State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first year with the team. Collegiately, Lefeged began his career at Bowie State University where he appeared in 11 games, recording 17 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. Lefeged went on to spend his sophomore season at Fullerton Community College, appearing in ten games and recording 37 total tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, oen blocked kick, and one touchdown. While there, he earned the Southern California Football Association First Team All-Conference Honors. Ahead of his junior season, Lefeged transferred to Utah State where he started in all 13 games with the Aggies, leading the team with 104 tackles and tying second with two sacks. In his senior season in 2020, Lefeged started in both games he played in, collecting 13 tackles and one pass breakup.

Lefeged brings indoor experience to the team, having previously spent time with the defunct Frisco Fighters under Head Coach Andre Coles.

"I had the opportunity to coach Troy while in Frisco," said Head Coach Coles. "He is a smart and physical football player. I'm looking forward to coaching him again."

Lefeged will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

