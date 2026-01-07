Jakharious Smith Joins Iowa's Defense

Published on January 7, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Jakharious Smith to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Smith (6-4, 250, Texas State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team and third season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Previously, Smith spent time with the defunct Frisco Fighters and the Tulsa Oilers. Collegiately, Smith spent time at Texas State University and Southwestern College.

"JK is a super versatile defensive lineman and we are excited to bring his talents to Iowa," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "I've coached him the last two seasons so we know what he brings to the table."

Smith will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.