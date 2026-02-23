Barnstormers Sign Wide Receiver

Published on February 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Donald McKinney to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

McKinney (6-3, 190, Texas Southern) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, McKinney began his career at Santa Ana College where he spent one season catching 17 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. McKinney then transferred to San Jose State University where he spent three seasons with the Spartans. McKinney completed his collegiate career at Texas Southern as a graduate student. He appeared in 5 games during the 2024 season.

"Donald just finished is college career and is looking to get started in the pro ranks here in Iowa," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "He is a true deep ball threat with great size and speed at his position."

McKinney will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the coming weeks.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by the historic Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.