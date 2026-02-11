Barnstormers Add Veteran Receiver

Published on February 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed veteran wide receiver Joshua Simmons to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Simmons (5-10, 170, Pacific University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Simmons began his career at The College of St. Scholastica where he was a multi-sport athlete competing in football and track. He appeared in 11 games with the Saints in his freshman season, grabbing 16 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns and rushing five times for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons then transferred to Navarro College where he appeared in seven games collecting 26 receptions for 441 yards and seven touchdowns. Simmons completed his collegiate run at Prairie View A&M University where he spent two seasons, appearing in 19 games with 52 receptions for 696 yards and five touchdowns.

Following college, Simmons pursued a career in professional football. He was invited to the Buffalo Bills NFL Rookie Minicamp in 2018 and went on to play with the Berlin Rebels of the German Football League when that opportunity to work out. In 2019, Simmons earned an opportunity with the BC Lions of the CFL for the 2020 season, but did not have the chance to suit up when the season was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2021, Simmons signed with the TSL Jousters, continuing to take professional opportunities.

His big break came in 2023, when he was signed to the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. Simmons had a stand out season and finished as the league leader in kick return yards, ranked fourth in all purpose yards, and made the All-USFL Team as kick returner.

"Josh was one of the top return men in the USFL with Pittsburgh," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "He's looking to work his away back to the outdoor leagues and Iowa is the perfect place to do that. We look forward to seeing how his game translates to the indoor game"

Simmons will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by the historic Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.