Iowa Barnstormers Roster Roundup

March 5, 2026

DES MOINES - Since September, Iowa Barnstormers Head Coach Andre Coles has been hard at work assembling a talented roster for the 2026 Indoor Football League (IFL) season.

With just over two weeks until the Barnstormers return to the turf, Coles has announced the signing of 35 players who will enter the team's 2026 Training Camp.

"There were multiple factors in recruiting for 2026," said Coles. "First, we looked for high-character players who still have a passion for trying to elevate to an outdoor league. We looked for players who are still hungry to advance and have something to prove. The IFL is a place to develop and get professional film in order to advance your football career. The players that we signed still have that goal. We also looked for players who were versatile position wise. With the roster limits of the Indoor game, it is important to have players that can play multiple positions and help your team be flexible in game planning."

Of the 35 players signed, eight return from last season's roster. Veteran wide receiver Raheem Harvey returns for his third season with the Barnstormers, while Demonte Martin rejoins the receiving corps for his second year. Tyler Castaneda returns to the offensive line.

On defense, defensive lineman Tyler Tate and defensive back Jared Saad return for their third consecutive seasons with the team, joined by defensive back Camron Mitchell-Johnson, linebacker Jaylen Johnson, and defensive lineman Jarid Johnson.

The Barnstormers have also added several experienced players to the lineup. Veteran offensive lineman Tyrone Chambers returns to Iowa after spending the 2025 season with the Quad City Steamwheelers. Defensive back Taylor Hawkins joins the Barnstormers following three seasons with the Tulsa Oilers. Wide receiver Joshua Simmons joins the team with a standout USFL season on his resume.

Defensive lineman JK Smith enters his third IFL season after spending time with the defunct Frisco Fighters and the Tulsa Oilers, while offensive lineman Mclean Djouha joins the team with previous experience with the defunct Sioux Falls Storm.

Defensive back Khalil Finley spent the latter half of the 2025 season with the Green Bay Blizzard and appeared in the 2025 IFL National Championship Game; while quarterback Harrison Roubidoux saw playoff action with the San Diego Strike Force. Ahman Ross enters camp with one season under his belt after time with the Jacksonville Sharks, while running back Morian Walker Jr. brings experience from the Arizona Rattlers.

Several players also bring experience from the National Arena League (NAL). Offensive lineman Jared Bronson, defensive lineman Everitt Cunningham, and defensive back Jazzir Merricks each spent time with the Idaho Horsemen.

Athletes entering Training Camp will be expected to arrive ready to compete for a spot on the final roster.

"I am expecting effort and competition from this roster. We set the tone early that everything will be earned and nothing will be given," said Coles. "We want players who want to be in Iowa and players who want to earn their spot on this team. Being able to compete is the only way to make this team and to win in this league. Camp will show us who has those characteristics."

Rounding out the roster are several rookies who will be looking to make their mark, including quarterback Ivan Corbin ; wide receivers Chandler Baker, Emery Bryant, Donald McKinney, Kurtis Ravenel, and Tyler Stephens ; running back Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei ; offensive linemen Dashawn Allen and Nicholas Orr ; linebacker Austin Edmonds ; defensive backs Terry Jones, Jr. and Trevon Pope ; defensive linemen PK Ackah-Yensu and Zack Ninekirk ; and kicker Gabriel Reed.

With a short training camp ahead of the season, the Barnstormers coaching staff will be evaluating every aspect of the roster to identify the best overall athletes to complete the final lineup.

"In the first few days we are looking to see who puts out maximum effort as well as who the playmakers are," noted Coles. "Football games are won on those two things as well as discipline and focus. The 25 men who do those things the best will make the 2026 roster."

