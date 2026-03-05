Lora Costantini to Lead Dance Team

Published on March 5, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Not only does Orlando have a new football team in town, but they've also got a brand new dance team that is led by the one and only Lora Costantini.

Costantini worked with the Orlando Predators from 2018 through 2025. During her time with the team, the Predators were named the top dance team on six occasions throughout the team's tenure in the National Arena League, Arena Football League, and Arena Football On

When the calendar turned to 2026, Costantini was announced as the President of Operations for the Orlando Pirates new professional dance team, the Orlando Sirens.

Less than a week after being announced as the new President of Operations, the Sirens were focused on building their team. Not one, not two, but four prep classes were held prior to the 2026 dance team tryouts.

"The prep classes were all different styles of dance," Costantini said. In total, dancers had a chance to participate in Jazz Funk, Jazz Pom, Hip Hop, and Sassy Heels from January 23 to February 2.

Costantini added, "The classes went great. We had a huge turnout full of talented ladies and there were a couple guys there as well. These dancers got feedback from not only me as the director, but choreographers as well."

At the end of the day, those four classes were just the tip of the iceberg. Costantini said the Sirens will be doing more than one style all season long "to keep fans engaged."

These prep classes were extremely important in helping build the foundation of the team. After those classes, 72 videos were submitted from across the country as part of the Sirens virtual auditions. That group was trimmed down to 42 dancers who advanced to the semi-finals.

Even though Costantini isn't new to the area, she was taken aback by how many new faces showed up to join the Sirens. Making cuts are never easy, but those 42 dancers faced a panel of judges who nearly cut that group in half.

"We made the cut from 42 dancers to 24. Those 24 advanced to the finals where they went through two weeks of boot camp. By the end we had our team of 12," Costantini said.

She added, "I told all the girls how amazing they all were. They all meshed and grew really well together. We could've easily taken the other 12 and made two separate 12-person teams. It's a very competitive sport, especially in Orlando. Cutting girls was the hardest thing. So many of them would've made it had there not been such a great turnout. They were all extremely beautiful and talented so it was hard to break their hearts and dreams."

While there are no plans on increasing the team's size in the near future, anyone part of the last round of cuts was encouraged to remain involved with the Pirates and Sirens this season.

"I did express to all of the dancers that we are looking at a promo team to help get their foot in the door for next season," Costantini said. "They'll be able to prove they love the program and the sport. This opportunity would help give them more knowledge and research as they'll be able to study and come back next year more prepared."

Costantini is thrilled to be part of an inaugural team as they're able to start fresh and "make a splash" in Orlando. Fans can expect hip hop, jazz, pom, and everything in-between as they'll "be entertained from start to finish."

Seeing as the Pirates home opener is on April 5, Costantini urged fans to get their merchandise ahead of time. Fans won't just be showing up to the Kia Center representing the football team, they'll have a chance to show out with Sirens merchandise as well.

June 6 is a big day for the Sirens as they're hosting a dance camp for kids. Costantini announced kids ages three to 18 can join the team on the field for a halftime performance that will be one to remember. Aspiring dancers will have a chance to come to the arena to train and perform with the Sirens. Registration and flyers will be going out soon.

