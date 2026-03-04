Pirates Sign Defensive Lineman Gilber Edmond

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed defensive lineman Gilber Edmond for the 2026 season.

Edmond began his career with the Gamecocks in 2020 where he was redshirted. The team opted to move him from linebacker to EDGE in 2021. It didn't take the Florida native long to get used to his new position as he started 10 games in 2022.

After appearing in seven games the year prior, Edmond played in all 12 regular season games as a redshirt sophomore. Despite starting 10 games with South Carolina, Edmond tested the waters and put his name in the transfer portal.

2023 was the lone year Edmond spent away from the Gamecocks. He played in 14 games at Florida State in a year that was defined by the Seminoles not making the College Football Playoffs despite going 13-0 in the regular season.

Edmond returned to South Carolina for his fifth and final season. He played in each of the first eight games as he ended his collegiate career with 77 total tackles, 31 of which being solo. Elsewhere, Edmond added four sacks and has one forced fumble in his career.

Other than getting attention from the NFL in 2025, Edmond had signed with the UFL's Houston Gamblers. The Orlando Pirates had reverted him to the exempt list, continuing to own his IFL rights.







