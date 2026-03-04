Gunslingers Sign Jaylon Jackson to the 2026 Roster

Published on March 4, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The Gunslingers are proud to welcome Jaylon Jackson to the 2026 roster!

SIGNED: Running Back/Wide Receiver Jaylon Jackson

Height: 5'9 | Weight: 185 | Eastern Michigan/Iowa State

Hometown: Burleson, Texas

2X All conference selection (MAC)

3500+ all purpose yards

15 TDs







Indoor Football League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.