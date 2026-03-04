Gunslingers Sign Jaylon Jackson to the 2026 Roster
Published on March 4, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Antonio Gunslingers News Release
The Gunslingers are proud to welcome Jaylon Jackson to the 2026 roster!
SIGNED: Running Back/Wide Receiver Jaylon Jackson
Height: 5'9 | Weight: 185 | Eastern Michigan/Iowa State
Hometown: Burleson, Texas
2X All conference selection (MAC)
3500+ all purpose yards
15 TDs
