Sharks Unleash an Electrifying 2026 Theme Nights Lineup

Published on March 4, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









The crowd enjoys a Jacksonville Sharks score

(Jacksonville Sharks) The crowd enjoys a Jacksonville Sharks score(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The 4x champion Jacksonville Sharks are back and ready to make the 2026 season unforgettable! The team has announced their lineup of exciting theme nights, blending creative new ideas with fan-favorite classics to keep the Shark Tank buzzing with energy all season long.

From honoring heroes to celebrating holidays, showcasing school spirit, and bringing out the wildest fan costumes, there's a theme night for every Sharks fan. Get ready for nonstop entertainment, giveaways, and unforgettable memories at every home game!

Friday, April 17th - Country/Camo Night presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing

Y'all ready for some football? The Jacksonville Sharks are kicking off the 2026 season with Country & Camo Night at our Home Opener, presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing! Dust off your boots, throw on your camo, and get ready for a night full of football, fun, and Southern spirit.

1,000 fans will receive a 2026 Jacksonville Sharks magnet schedule courtesy of Rolland Reash, so you can keep up with every game this season. Expect live entertainment, country tunes, and all the hard-hitting action you've been waiting for!

Saturday, May 2nd - Education Night presented by the University of North Florida

The Jacksonville Sharks are celebrating all the amazing teachers, administrators, and school staff who make a difference every day! Join us for Education Appreciation Night, presented by UNF, as we honor our local educators with a special BOGO ticket offer - buy one ticket, get one free!

Show off your school spirit and rep your colors - whether you're proud of your elementary, middle, or high school, this night is for you! And if you're part of Osprey Nation, make sure to wear blue, gray, or white and show your UNF pride loud and proud.

Don't miss an action-packed halftime performance by Showtime USA, plus a special Teacher of the Year presentation as we recognize the outstanding educators making an impact in our community.

Grab your tickets, bring your colleagues, students, and families, and help us celebrate the educators who shape the future - Education Appreciation Night with the Jacksonville Sharks!

Sunday, May 10th - Grease Night presented by Jacksonville Napa Auto Care Centers

It's time to rev up those engines and head back to Rydell High - Grease Night is rollin' into The Tank, presented by Jacksonville Napa Auto Care Centers!

Get ready for a night full of '50s flair, leather jackets, and rock 'n' roll as the Sharks take the field! Channel your inner Danny or Sandy, slick back that hair, and dress to impress - we'll have contests, music, cars and plenty of Grease-inspired fun all night long.

And because it's Mother's Day Weekend, it's the perfect excuse to treat Mom to a night out she'll never forget. Whether she's a Pink Lady, a T-Bird, or just loves a good time, this one's for her.

Grab your tickets, bring your crew, and join us for a night that's automatic, systematic, and hydromatic - it's GREASE NIGHT with the Jacksonville Sharks!

Saturday, May 30th - Star Wars Night presented by HCA Florida Healthcare

May the Force be with you, Sharks fans! Join us for an out-of-this-galaxy experience at Star Wars Night, presented by HCA Florida Healthcare!

The Tank will be transformed into a galaxy far, far away as the Sharks take on the dark side (and their opponents) under the lights. Come dressed as your favorite Jedi, Sith, droid, or rebel and prepare for an epic night of intergalactic fun, photo ops, and themed entertainment all game long!

The first 1,000 kids will receive a FREE lightsaber, so they can help defend the Tank from the Empire!

Plus, don't miss a special halftime performance by Girl Power Flag Football, bringing energy, strength, and galactic-level excitement to the field.

Grab your tickets, rally your young Padawans, and join us for a night where the Force and the Sharks will be unstoppable!

Saturday, June 6th- Christmas in June

It's the most wonderful time of the summer! Get ready to deck the halls (and the stands) as the Jacksonville Sharks celebrate Christmas in June!

The Tank will be transformed into a winter wonderland - complete with holiday music, festive fun, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Fans are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, and all the holiday gear you can find.

Enjoy cheerful giveaways, jolly surprises, and plenty of Sharks football magic - because who says you can't have a little Christmas spirit in the middle of June?

This special night will also feature the Jr. Attack Dance Camp, showing off their holiday spirit on the field! Plus, don't miss the Sharks hat giveaway, courtesy of FatKat Tattoo.

Grab your tickets, bring the whole family, and celebrate a holly, jolly night of Sharks football, Christmas in June style!

Sunday, June 28th - Red Out Night

Get ready to paint The Tank RED! The Jacksonville Sharks are turning up the energy for Red Out Night.

Show your Sharks pride and join thousands of fans in wearing red as we light up the stands and cheer on our team. The louder, the prouder, the REDder. Let's make this a sea of Sharks spirit!

1000 Fans will receive a RED LED light stick giveaway, so we can glow together and bring the energy all night long.

Plus, don't miss an exciting halftime game by First Coast Flight Flag Football!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the most electrifying Red Out in Sharks history because when the fans go red, the Sharks go full throttle!

Saturday, July 18th - Hawaiian Night

Aloha, Sharks fans! Bring paradise to The Tank with leis, hibiscus shirts, and grass skirts while island vibes taking over every corner of the arena. Fans will be welcomed with a lei giveaway (while supplies last) to get everyone in the spirit of aloha from the moment they arrive.

Sip, cheer, and celebrate with tropical-themed giveaways, beachy games, and a special performance by authentic Hawaiian fire dancers, who will be bringing the heat with electrifying island entertainment at halftime

Feel the sand between your toes (well... almost) and ride the wave of excitement as you cheer on the Sharks.

Hawaiian Night is your ticket to paradise, Sharks-style - grab your sunglasses, dress tropical, and let's make a splash!

Sunday, July 26th - Military Appreciation Night presented by True Vet Solutions

The Sharks are saving the best for last! Join us for our final regular season home game as we honor the brave men and women who serve our country.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by True Vet Solutions, is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and dedication. We're proud to salute all active duty and veteran service members, past and present, for their commitment and service.

All active duty military and veterans, along with their families, are eligible for a special Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer.

Plus we'll be doing a rally towel giveaway courtesy of True Vet Solutions.

It's also Fan Appreciation Night! Fans can enjoy specially priced merchandise, exciting in-game giveaways as The Tank fills with Sharks pride and gratitude.

Don't miss a powerful United States Air Force swearing-in ceremony at halftime, making this an unforgettable night of honor and celebration.

A night overflowing with Sharks spirit, pride, and gratitude - be there as we salute our heroes and Pack The Tank one last time!

Images from this story







Indoor Football League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.