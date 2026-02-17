Sharks Add DB Jay McClain-Sapp to 2026 Roster

Published on February 17, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Sharks are pleased to announce the signing of DB Jay McClain-Sapp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 IFL season. The Jacksonville native returns home looking to make an immediate impact in the secondary, bringing experience, dynamic playmaking ability, and a proven track record of production at the collegiate level to the Sharks' defense.

McClain-Sapp (5'10", 183 lbs.) committed to Marshall University out of high school and spent five seasons with the Thundering Herd. Over his collegiate career, he totaled 71 tackles (TOT) and two interceptions, while contributing to bowl victories over Colorado State in 2017 and South Florida in 2018. After his time at Marshall, McClain-Sapp signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021. Since then, he's spent time playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, as well as the BC Lions and Ottawa Redbacks of the CFL.







