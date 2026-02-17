Quad City Steamwheelers Set to Report for Training Camp on February 26

The Quad City Steamwheelers are set to officially begin preparations for the 2026 season as players report to training camp on February 26. With a renewed focus and high expectations, the organization is eager to build toward another exciting year of indoor football in the Quad Cities.

Training camp will provide fans their first glimpse of the team's newest additions alongside returning standouts as the coaching staff works to finalize the 25-man roster ahead of opening kickoff.

Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Party - March 8th

Season Ticket Holders are invited to an exclusive Season Ticket Holder Party on March 8, where they will have the opportunity to meet the final 25-man roster ahead of the regular season. This event serves as a kickoff celebration and a thank-you to the most dedicated members of Wheeler Nation.

Season Opener & Home Opener

The Steamwheelers will open the regular season on the road against the Fisher Freight on March 14.

Wheeler Nation will then get its first chance to pack the arena for the Home Opener on March 21 at 5:00 PM. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere as the team takes the field for the first time at home in 2026.

With training camp around the corner and opening kickoff fast approaching, excitement is building across the Quad Cities. The 2026 season promises competitive football, unforgettable moments, and an experience fans won't want to miss.

For more information on single game tickets, game times and team updates, follow the Quad City Steamwheelers on social media or visit the team's official website at steamwheelersfootball.com.







