Quad City Steamwheelers Release Schedule

Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

MOLINE, Ill. - The Indoor Football League released the full 2026 league schedule on Thursday, and the Quad City Steamwheelers will open the new campaign on the road as they travel to Indiana for a Week 1 meeting with the Fishers Freight on Saturday, March 14th. The matchup marks the first of two contests between the clubs this season, with the Freight making their long-awaited trip to the Quad Cities in July.

The home opener arrives one week later as the sQUAD hosts the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday, March 21st. The Battle of I-80 delivered one of the league's most exciting rivalries last season, and the Wheelers look to carry that momentum into another physical, high-energy showdown inside Vibrant Arena. Quad City rolls into an early bye on March 28th before two major challenges await in April.

Coming out of the break, the Steamwheelers head east for a Sunday, April 5th matchup against the Pirates, whose home location is yet to be announced by the league. A quick turnaround leads into one of the season's marquee home games as the Wheelers welcome the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, April 11th for a rematch of last years' Eastern Conference Championship and the first of three meetings in 2026.

Quad City hits the road again in Week 6, traveling west to face the San Diego Strike Force on Friday, April 17th, followed by another home showdown as the Jacksonville Sharks return to the Quad Cities on Sunday, April 26th. The sQUAD then shifts back to the road for consecutive rivalry road trips, first to Des Moines on May 2nd to face Iowa, then to Green Bay on May 9th for a rematch with the Blizzard.

The Wheelers return to the Quad Cities on Friday, May 15th for a rare meeting against the Tucson Sugar Skulls before entering a Week 11 bye. This will the first time the Steamwheelers welcome the Sugar Skulls to Vibrant Arena since 2019. After the break, the Steamwheelers head to Las Vegas to square off with the Knight Hawks on Saturday, May 30th, which will be be the sQUAD's first trip back since 2022.

June opens with a renewal of a classic rivalry as the Blizzard come to town on Saturday, June 6th, followed by another road Battle of I-80 on Saturday, June 13th in Des Moines. A Week 15 bye leads the Wheelers into a battle down the stretch, as the Pirates make their trip to Vibrant Arena on June 28th. The sQUAD will rest during the Fourth of July weekend before beginning a three-game stretch to close out the regular season.

The Steamwheelers open July by hosting the Fishers Freight on Saturday, July 11th, then travel to Oklahoma to meet the Tulsa Oilers on July 18th. Quad City closes the 2026 regular season at home on Saturday, July 25th in a rematch with Tulsa, both games potentially having playoff implications.

Season tickets for the 2026 Quad City Steamwheelers season are on sale now.







