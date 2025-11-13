Tulsa Oilers Football Home Schedule Revealed

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, sees the release of its home game dates along with the opponent for the 2026 season, the franchise's fourth in existence.

The 2026 home schedule, with game dates and opponents, is listed below (game times information will be available at a later date, per the IFL):

- April 18 - Fishers Freight

- May 2 - San Diego Strike Force

- May 16 - Green Bay Blizzard

- May 30 - Iowa Barnstormers

- June 13 - Pirates

- June 20 - San Antonio Gunslingers

- July 11 - Jacksonville Sharks

- July 18 - Quad City Steamwheelers

Notable details regarding the nature of the Oilers' home schedule include the following:

- This will be the fourth season in a row that Tulsa will begin its home schedule in April.

- This will be the first time Tulsa will host Fishers in its home opener. Tulsa has never had the same home opener opponent.

- This will be the third time Tulsa is hosting an Eastern Conference opponent for its home opener.

- This will be the second time in team history that the Oilers have hosted the San Diego Strike Force, with the previous meeting on June 1, 2024. The Oilers have faced the Strike Force only one other time, which occurred on the road on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







