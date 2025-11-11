Tulsa Oilers and JobFlow Join Forces to Launch "Final Whistle, New Play" Career Development Program

Published on November 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, led by head coach Marvin Jones, has joined forces with Brad Boggs, Founder and CEO of JobFlow (myjobflow.com), an AI-powered career advancement platform designed to simplify and enhance the job search process for transitioning athletes.

Understanding the challenges players face when moving from professional sports to the traditional workforce, Coach Jones is launching the "Final Whistle, New Play" initiative to help athletes and their families prepare for long-term success beyond the game.

Through this collaboration, JobFlow's services - available through https://myjobflow.com - will be offered to all Tulsa Oilers football players and their immediate family members. The initiative provides the tools and guidance needed to enhance their careers, strengthen family stability, and build better futures for themselves and their children.

JobFlow leverages advanced artificial intelligence to automate and optimize the job search experience. The platform refines resumes, personalizes each application, identifies ideal job matches, and delivers coaching to help candidates stand out in competitive markets. It integrates seamlessly with leading job platforms such as Indeed and LinkedIn, allowing users to manage their entire job search in one place.

By utilizing JobFlow, athletes can find career opportunities that align directly with their education, experience, and skill set. Whether players hold associate, bachelor's, or doctoral degrees, the platform helps them identify positions tailored to their qualifications - giving them a competitive advantage in today's job market.

The Final Whistle, New Play program offers wide-reaching benefits for players, employers, and the Tulsa community:

- Skill Enhancement: Access to upskilling and career development opportunities to stay competitive in evolving industries.

- Career Advancement & Security: Personalized job matching and coaching to improve employability and long-term career growth.

- Workforce Readiness: Employers benefit from well-prepared, motivated candidates- reducing onboarding time and turnover.

- Community Impact: A stronger, more skilled Tulsa workforce that drives economic growth, attracts new businesses, and lowers unemployment.

"JobFlow is revolutionizing the industry," said head coach Marvin Jones. "There's no excuse why anyone can't have a great cover letter or a great resume - one that's fully catered and individualized to their specific skills and educational level. By joining forces with Brad Boggs and JobFlow (myjobflow.com), we're giving our players and their families access to tools that will help them build meaningful careers and stronger futures beyond football."

"Coach Jones' vision for empowering athletes is exactly what JobFlow was built to support," added Brad Boggs, Founder and CEO of JobFlow. "We're proud to help the Tulsa Oilers organization prepare their players and families for success beyond the field."

This initiative reflects the Tulsa Oilers' ongoing commitment to supporting players both on and off the field - and to helping them thrive in every chapter of life.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.