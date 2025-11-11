Freight Re-Sign Kicker Calum Sutherland

Published on November 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have re-signed kicker Calum Sutherland for the upcoming 2026 season.

Sutherland is from Keller, Texas, and played three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. For the Sooners, he played six games and was two for four in field goal attempts. He then played two seasons with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks where he played 24 games and made 26 out of 32 field goals.

After graduating, Sutherland signed with the Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League.

Last season he played eight games for Fishers, making six out of thirteen attempted field goals. Through those eight games, Sutherland totaled 2,572 kickoff yards.







