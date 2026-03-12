Freight Kick off the 2026 Season at Home against Quad City

Published on March 12, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will host the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday night to kick off the 2026 Indoor Football League season. Heading into their second season, the Freight look to improve upon their 7-9 inaugural season record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Freight faced the Quad City Steamwheelers on June 14, 2025 on the road. They lost 45-28, however it was the final loss of Fishers' nine-game losing streak before winning five straight to end the season.

WELCOME BACK

The Freight start the 2026 season with fifteen returning players from last year. Most notably, Felix Harper will return as the quarterback for Fishers. Additionally, JT Stokes, Josiah King, and Isaiah Coulter are projected to be big offensive weapons as well. Calum Sutherland returns as the Freight's kicker after finding success late in the season last year.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Steamwheelers are coming off of their best IFL season ever in 2025. They finished first in the Eastern Conference standings last season. In 2025, quarterback Daquan Neal threw for 2,154 yards and 47 touchdowns, which was fourth in the league among quarterbacks. He also rushed for 725 yards and 23 touchdowns, seventh most among all players rushing. In the offseason, Quad City added wide receiver Quian Williams who was a 2025 IFL Triple Crown recipient.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.