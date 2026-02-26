Freight Sign Wide Receiver Jaylen Green

February 25, 2026

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Saturday that they have signed wide receiver Jaylen Green for the upcoming 2026 season.

Green is a 6'0 wide receiver from Norcross, Georgia. He went to Delta State University, where in his senior year he played in ten games, recorded 621 yards, and scored nine touchdowns.

In his junior year for the Statesmen, he played in all 12 games, made 28 catches, and scored 8 touchdowns. He had a season-high 2 touchdowns versus Chowan and a season-high 105 receiving yards versus West-Florida.

In his first season as a college player, he played in eight games, where he had nine receptions for 27 yards. He also made three receptions against West Georgia.

Other notable accomplishments are that he was named First-Team All-County and voted the NHS Most Valuable Offensive Player in high school. He was also ranked in the Top 42 in Georgia.







